Nora Fatehi shares a cryptic post on ‘repentance’ and ‘revenge’

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi left her fans shocked when she shared a cryptic post on revenge.



The Dilbar girl, who is an avid social media user and often stuns her fans with dance videos, took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post in the story.

The actress and dancer left the fans scratching their heads as she posted about 'repentance' and 'revenge'.

Nora said, “I'm not real big on Repentance...I like revenge better and trust me.. it will be served.'

On the work front, Nora will next be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.