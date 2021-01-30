Hailey Bieber slays in winter ensembles as she steps out in Beverly Hills

Hailey Bieber left onlookers in awe as she sported a white sweatpants and a cream coat while stepping out in Beverly Hills on Friday.



The super model stunned everyone with her chic appearance as she put on stylish display during her outing.



Justin Bieber's darling was caught on camera when she was visiting to a friend in her hometown, California.

The 24-year-old looked both radiant and stylish in an oversized cream trench style coat, which hung to below her knee, featuring wide shoulders and extra long sleeves, which she rolled up.

Hailey rocked a black top underneath, along with baggy white sweatpants worn high on her waist to give fans a major style envy.

The runway star also sported a face mask to protect herself and other from the virus. She also wore black wayfarer sunglasses to give her personality a perfect look.



Haley Bieber's latest look broke the internet as her fans shared gorgeous snaps of Justin's sweetheart on social media and dropped sweet comments about their favourite star.