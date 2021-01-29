close
January 29, 2021

Check out Aiman Khan, Minal Khan rock printed masks amid Covid-19

Fri, Jan 29, 2021

Sisters Aiman and Minal Khanare know to flatter everyone with their enviable style. 

Taking to Instagram, Aiman shared photos with her twin to her beloved followers.

The stunners can be seen keeping it safe yet chic in printed masks while out in public.

"Pity those who don't feel anything at all," the caption read.

Fans showered the sisters with love and compliments as they sent them multiple heart emojis.

Take a look:



