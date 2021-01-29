close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
January 29, 2021

Mariah Carey's recreation of Shawn Mendes' post leaves fans in stitches

Fri, Jan 29, 2021

Superstar Mariah Carey left fans in hysterics after  she recreated a photo of Shawn Mendes.

Mendes had earlier shared a photo of himself with a caption listing all the things that he is grateful for which also names "old Mariah Carey songs".

The innocent post didn't go unnoticed as Carey shared a photo of herself in a similar fashion while her caption too listed the things she is grateful for which also named "old Shawn Mendes songs".

Netizens certainly had a good laugh after and the Monster singer replied with two heart emojis and a laughing one.

