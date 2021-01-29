Mariah Carey's recreation of Shawn Mendes' post leaves fans in stitches

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Superstar Mariah Carey left fans in hysterics after she recreated a photo of Shawn Mendes.
Mendes had earlier shared a photo of himself with a caption listing all the things that he is grateful for which also names "old Mariah Carey songs".
The innocent post didn't go unnoticed as Carey shared a photo of herself in a similar fashion while her caption too listed the things she is grateful for which also named "old Shawn Mendes songs".
Netizens certainly had a good laugh after and the Monster singer replied with two heart emojis and a laughing one.
Take a look: