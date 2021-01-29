Kapil Sharma confirms he and wife Ginni expecting their second baby

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has confirmed he and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second baby.



This was confirmed by Kapil in a reply to a fan on Twitter.

Following reports The Kapil Sharma Show will go off air for a few weeks, a fan turned to Twitter and asked the host why they were suspending the show.

Responding to this, Kapil said, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby” followed by heart-eyed emoticon.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the comedian confirmed the news.

Earlier, there were reports that The Kapil Sharma Show will go off air temporarily for a few weeks.

The Indian Express citing sources had reported that the show hosted by Kapil Sharma will be suspended temporarily for a few creative changes.

The show will be back within few weeks in a revamped avatar.

The reports further says the other reason, The Kapil Sharma Show is being suspended is that the host’s wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant and the couple is set to welcome their second baby next month, therefore, Kapil has decided to take a break.