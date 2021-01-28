close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 28, 2021

Minal Khan keeps it casual, chic in recent snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 28, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan is loved by her  fans and that is apparent on her posts on social media.

The diva took to Instagram to share a gorgeous snap of herself looking absolutely beautiful.

She can be seen keeping it casual with a T-shirt and jeans, along with a ponytail and sunnies.

The stunner won fans' hearts with her beaming smile while her followers showered her with praises.

"Work mode. I love you all. #KeepGoing," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



Latest News

