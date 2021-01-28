Minal Khan keeps it casual, chic in recent snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Minal Khan is loved by her fans and that is apparent on her posts on social media.
The diva took to Instagram to share a gorgeous snap of herself looking absolutely beautiful.
She can be seen keeping it casual with a T-shirt and jeans, along with a ponytail and sunnies.
The stunner won fans' hearts with her beaming smile while her followers showered her with praises.
"Work mode. I love you all. #KeepGoing," she captioned the post.
Take a look: