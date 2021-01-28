Kate Moss walks Fendi runway with daughter Lila

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Supermodel Kate Moss walked the Fendi runway with a very special person by her side her daughter Lila.
The mother-daughter duo stunned in silver attires as they strutted down a socially-distanced perspex runway.
Moss stunned in a satin gown, which was completed with embellishments while her 18-year-old daughter dropped jaws in a double-layered beaded dress.
Take a look: