Thu Jan 28, 2021
January 28, 2021

Kate Moss walks Fendi runway with daughter Lila

Thu, Jan 28, 2021

Supermodel Kate Moss walked the Fendi runway with a very special person by her side her daughter Lila.

The mother-daughter duo stunned in silver attires as they strutted down a socially-distanced perspex runway.

Moss stunned in a satin gown, which was completed with embellishments while her 18-year-old daughter dropped jaws in a double-layered beaded dress.

Take a look:


