Lily Allen details ‘serene’ dive into 2021: ‘Would totally recommend’

Grammy award winning singer Lily Allen recently showcased success in staying ‘clean and serene’ for 2021.



The singer songwriter took to social media in style to celebrate her year-long success regarding sobriety. In the Instagram post she showcased three pictures, one of which showcased a keyring that read, “Clean & serene for eighteen months.”

To go alongside it she also published a caption that highlighted her year-long struggle. "18 months Clean and sober. Would recommend!"

Check it out below:



