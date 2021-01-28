WhatsApp is now on Status, assures users it can't read or listen to chats

Other messaging apps such as Telegram Messaging and Signal have tried to take the opportunity and attract users from WhatsApp to their own apps. Photo: File

WhatsApp used its Status update for the first time ever, using it to tell users that it would not violate their privacy as it can't "read or listen" to their chats.

Ever since WhatsApp announced a few weeks ago that it has the right to share user data across its other units such as Messenger and Facebook, users around the globe have been switching to other messaging platforms.

Other messaging apps such as Telegram Messaging and Signal have tried to take the opportunity and attract users from WhatsApp to their own apps.



"We'll let you know about new features and updates here," read WhatsApp's first-ever Status post. "One thing that isn't new is our commitment to your privacy."



WhatsApp clarified that it can't access or monitor chats since they are "end-to-end encrypted" saying that it cared for its users privacy.

However, WhatsApp has not said that it was planning to reverse its move and seems adamant on its data-sharing decision.

What are WhatsApp's new terms?

Ever since WhatsApp introduced its new terms, users around the globe are switching to Signal and Telegram, its rival messaging platforms.

Geo Pakistan had reached out to digital rights expert Usama Khilji to explain the impact of the new policy.

Khilji, who is also a director at digital rights organisation Bolo Bhi, had said that one-to-one conversations between users will “remain encrypted”.

However, he explained WhatsApp will provide “some information” to its parent company Facebook.

Khilji had said WhatsApp will now be able to share a user’s status, mobile being used, internet and the phone number and IP address being used by an account.

“They will use this information to target you through Facebook ads,” the Bolo Bhi director had said.