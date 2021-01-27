Madhuri Dixit celebrates 32 years of her blockbuster ‘Ram Lakhan’

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit celebrated 32 years of her hit film Ram Lakhan, also starring Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Raakhee and Anupam Kher.



Sharing the then and now pictures with the cast on Instagram, Madhuri wrote, “Celebrating #32YearsOfRamLakhan & the wonderful memories we made while working on the film.”

The Koyla actress also extended gratitude to the fans for watching the movie.



She said, “Thank you for watching, enjoying & loving the hard work of the entire team.”

Directed and produced by Subhash Ghai, Ram Lakhan hit the cinemas on January 27, 1989.