Sarwat Gilani explains why she is not a feminist

Pakistani star Sarwat Gilani spilled the beans about her opinion on feminism.

In an interview with Mira Sethi, the actress, who worked on a popular web series called Churails, shared that she does not think she is a feminist.

"Toxic masculinity is the worst virus. I wouldn't say I am a feminist; I feel a man has his own place," she said.

"I won't keep chanting woman this or woman that. I feel there's a certain time where women do need men, no matter how independent. I am an independent woman but at the end of the day, I feel like I need somebody who will take care of me and who I can depend upon."

In regards to Pakistani context, the star said that she did not agree with the ideology and felt that men too are part of the cause.

She added, "If we talk about feminism in Pakistan particularly, they think men have nothing to do with it. However, many men help take feminism forward because they support women, they back them, elevate and encourage their women to take a step forward."

"A lot of people think feminism is all about women but I feel it's not. It has to do with men as well. A man making alternations within himself can also be touted as feminism. We misunderstand the term. That's why I wouldn't call myself a feminist but someone who believes in equal rights," she stated.

"I do understand why few men have issues with women. I try and understand men as well. Like I feel that the women are very emotional. So I have two minds with this statement. And since I’m an actor and an artist, I tend to put myself in everybody else's shoes, whether it's a man or a woman. That's where I feel I am conflicted."