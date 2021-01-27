close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
Web Desk
January 27, 2021

Alizeh Shah delights fans with her stunning look as she shares new snap with positive message

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 27, 2021

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah  shared her latest post on Instagram  Tuesday, urging fans to keep smile even while wearing a face mask.

The versatile actress, who stepped into the entertainment industry at a very little age, took to Instagram and shared a new photo of herself to mesmerise fans with er stunning beauty.

She was looking breathtakingly beautiful in black shoulder-dawn T-shirt while standing at an ice cream parlor.

Alizeh  captioned her stunning photo: "No matter the chaos and struggles we are daily facing, keep on that smile, even while wearing a facemask."

Alizeh Shah was looking drop dead gorgeous in winter outfit, sporting black full sleeves T-shirt. The Ehd-e-Wafa actress left her trimmed hair loose to elevate er beauty.

