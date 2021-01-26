Ahad Raza Mir relaxes in sandy dunes of Dubai

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir took to Instagram to share a snap of himself basking in the Dubai sun.

In the post the Yaqeen Ka Safar star seemed tranquil as he sat on the sand, surrounded by the dunes while the sun set.

As of recently, he seems to be on vacation to the desert nation with his wife Sajal Ali.

He kept it casual but added a spin as he donned jeans, a white button up and added the traditional scarf on his head, embracing the Arab culture.

"I have achieved Nirvana," he captioned the post.

Fans were just as impressed with the photo as he was showered with love and compliments from his fans.

Take a look:







