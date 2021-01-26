Kim Kardashian ecstatic as her son Saint speaks Japanese

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who is focusing on her children amid marital woes with husband Kanye West, treated her fans with a video of her son Saint practicing Japanese language.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a video clip of her five-year-old son Saint wherein he can be heard speaking Japanese.

In the video, Saint repeats Japanese words and numbers clearly with skill.

Kim Kardashian posted the video with caption “My baby speaks Japanese.”

Reports have been circulating that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are calling it quits on their six-year marriage.

Kim is focusing on her business Skims and on four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.