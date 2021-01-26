Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni set to welcome their second baby next month: report

Indian comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show will go off air temporarily for a few weeks, Indian media reported.



The Indian Express citing sources reported that the show hosted by Kapil Sharma will be suspended temporarily for a few creative changes.

The show will be back within few weeks in a revamped avatar.

The other reason, The Kapil Sharma Show is being suspended is that the host’s wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant and the couple is set to welcome their second baby next month, therefore, Kapil has decided to take a break.

The actor-comedian wants to spend more time with his family and the newborn, the report further says.

The Kapil Sharma Show, produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, was launched in 2016.