Mon Jan 25, 2021
January 26, 2021

Dr Dre's picture with Eminem's lookalikes resurfaces

Tue, Jan 26, 2021

Eminem has  discussed Dr Dre's role and influence in his life on many occasions.

His mentor was recently hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Millions of Eminem fans took to social media to wish the veteran rapper and record producer a quick recovery.

One of the fans shared a throwback picture of Dr Dre in which he is surrounded by several men who looked like Eminem.

According to the fan who shared the picture, Dr Dre posed with Eminem's lookalikes at 2000 VMAs.


