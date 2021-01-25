close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 25, 2021

Indian actress Jayashree Ramaiah found dead at her residence

Indian actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead at her residence on Monday, Indian media reported.

According to the Indian media, Jayashree was battling depression for several months and she was found hanging at an old age in Bengaluru.

The actress reportedly died by suicide late on Sunday night.

The police have sent the dead body for postmortem and launched further investigation.

Jayashree Ramaiah participated in the third season of Bigg Boss Kannada (25 October 2015 to 31 January 2016). She made her acting debut in 2017.

Last year on July, 22, Jayashree had opened up about her battle with depression in Facebook posts.

