Pakistani actor Ali Abbas tests positive for Coronavirus

Pakistani film and TV star Ali Abbas has tested positive for coronavirus, the actor confirmed on social media.



The Tum Kon Piya actor turned to Instagram and confirmed that he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

He wrote, “Sometimes it's very important to shed some light on your otherwise fast paced chaotic life...I will have this opportunity for the next 15 days as I have tested positive for Covid-19..”

He urged his fans for prayers.



Ali Abbas said, “need your love and prayers! Stay blessed! #aliabbas.”