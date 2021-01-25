close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
January 25, 2021

Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan's kids leave fans swooning

Mon, Jan 25, 2021

Fans are always gushing over Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan's kids and this time they got a treat.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared two separate posts of her kids Hoorain Taimoor and son Rayan Taimoor.

In the first one, she featured her adorable daughter, who can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear.

"My Princess," Ayeza wrote.

In the second post, her son made an appearance, who looked stylish in sweatpants and a sweater with some sneakers.

"Missing my baby," she wrote.



