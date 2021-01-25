Priyanka Chopra says she was 'shocked' by Nick Jonas' 'audacity' on first meeting

Priyanka Chopra met Nick Jonas for the first time in real life at the 2017 'Vanity Fair' Oscars after-party

Priyanka Chopra has always been open how her love story with Nick Jonas progressed over social media.



The singer apparently slid into her DMs, as revealed by Priyanka herself, and then met each other on their first date.

Opening about her thoughts on the first time she and Nick met, Pee Cee said she was quite taken aback by how bold and confident he was.

“I was shocked by his audaciousness, actually,” she said of the 28-year-old singer.



Meeting for the first time in real life at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, she said, “He held my hand, he turned me around. I was like, ‘What is happening?’ He was bold, confident, self-assured. And that was the most attractive thing about Nick and still is for me.”

Pee Cee added, “But I was so taken in. Our courtship was such a short time. I just rode the wave because I trusted him. I'm someone who likes to have a sense of control, but he's the only one I don't feel like I need to do that with. I feel protected, calm.”