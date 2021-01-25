Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt spotted relaxing in gorgeous location

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Aiman Khan and her husband, actor Muneeb Butt were spotted relaxing in a scenic location.
Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a stunning photo of herself relaxing in a breath-taking location with her husband.
The diva seemed to be enjoying the cold weather with her hubby and a cup of coffee as she mentions in the caption.
She can be seen lovingly placing her hand on her husband's knee, leaving fans swooning over them.
Take a look: