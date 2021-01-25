close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 25, 2021

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt spotted relaxing in gorgeous location

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 25, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan and her husband, actor  Muneeb Butt were spotted relaxing in a scenic location.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a stunning photo of herself relaxing in a breath-taking location with her husband.

The diva seemed to be enjoying the cold weather with her hubby and a cup of coffee as she mentions in the caption.

She can be seen lovingly placing her hand on her husband's knee, leaving fans swooning over them.

Take a look:



