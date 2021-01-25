Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘RRR’ gets release date

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt has confirmed the release date of her upcoming film RRR, also featuring Ajay Devgan, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.



The Gully Boy actress turned to Instagram and shared a new poster of RRR and announced its release date.

The film will be released in cinemas, Alia has confirmed.

Alia Bhatt wrote, “Get ready for RRR, in cinemas on 13.10.2021.”

Also, the official Twitter handle of RRR unveiled the same new poster with the release date of the film.



According to Indian media, RRR will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam besides other foreign languages.