close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 25, 2021

Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘RRR’ gets release date

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 25, 2021
Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘RRR’ gets release date

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt has confirmed the release date of her upcoming film RRR, also featuring Ajay Devgan, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

The Gully Boy actress turned to Instagram and shared a new poster of RRR and announced its release date.

The film will be released in cinemas, Alia has confirmed.

Alia Bhatt wrote, “Get ready for RRR, in cinemas on 13.10.2021.”

Also, the official Twitter handle of RRR unveiled the same new poster with the release date of the film.

According to Indian media, RRR will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam besides other foreign languages.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz