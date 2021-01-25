Saboor Aly pens down heartfelt birthday note for brother

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly shared a heartfelt birthday message for her younger brother Muhammad Ali, who turns a year older today.



Posting a sweet photo with Ali on Instagram, Saboor wrote, “Words can never describe the love for our little boy who is not so little anymore, may you become the man of mamma’s dream and may you achieve all your dreams!”

The Gul-o-Gulzar actress further said “You will always find me by your side. Happy birthday @alysyed.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans.



Sajal Aly also dropped heart emoticon on Saboor’s post.