Leonardo DiCaprio urges Biden to take immediate action to tackle climate change

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio has been using his fame and platform to highlight the issue of climate change.



And with US President Joe Biden assuming charge of the Oval Office, the Titanic star is already pressing the new head of state to take immediate action regarding the issue.

Turning to his Instagram, DiCaprio wrote: “The time for us to confront the #ClimateCrisis is now. Today, I join world leaders from business, government, labor and the environmental movement in calling on President @JoeBiden @POTUS to be the climate leader we need and that science demands.”

He also shared a photo of a letter he wrote to the president that urged him to take action after rejoining the Paris Agreement.

“Congratulations! Your inauguration marks a turning point in history for the United States of America and for the world,” read the letter.

“The task ahead is enormous: the need to tackle the devastating global health crisis and economic crises, and the need to unite Americans in doing so, is urgent,” he went on to say.

“As we recover from Covid-19 and rebuild the global economy, we must also act on climate change. In fact, these are not separate missions; they are one and the same. This is the most decisive decade in human history to confront the climate crisis,” he added.



“You can be remembered as the ‘climate president’ who led humanity away from the cliff’s edge. You can transform the world’s energy systems from fossil fuels to clean energy, while also creating an abundance of jobs, reducing harmful pollution, and tackling economic, racial, and health inequality in the process.”

“Choosing to take bold leadership will allow us the build back better and to build forward to a new world we can create together,” he said.

“By rejoining the Paris Agreement on day one, you have moved the United States in the right direction. But, as you have stated, it is simply not enough and we must ‘do all we possibly can’.”

“Our children and grandchildren must see this as the moment the world was saved,” the letter added.