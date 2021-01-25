Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding: Actor shares latest picture with heartfelt message

Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with Natasha Dalalin in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, has shared new picture from her wedding on social media with heartfelt message.

Varun shared a latest photo on Instagram, showing him with her wife Natasha Dalal in happy mood.

The bride and the groom were looking smashing in their wedding outfits as they opted for a similar colour palette comprising pastel pink, ivory white, golden and light grey.

The actor captioned the post: "Life long love just became official".

Varun sported ivory white sherwani, while Natasha went for a light golden lehenga with V-neck blouse. She paired it with a sheer georgette dupatta.



Reacting to the pictures shared by the actor on his Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif sent her wishes to them and wrote, "Congratulations to both of you."

Previously, the Bollywood star shared few pictures on social media from the occasion, showing him sharing with in fun-filled moments with friends.

Numerous celebs like Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, and others have also showered wishes on Varun and his ladylove Natasha.