Shakira’s ‘Girl Like Me’ crosses 200 million views on YouTube

Singer, actress and dancer Shakira’s recently released music video Girl Like Me has crossed 200 million views on YouTube since December 4, 2020.



The Waka Waka singer turned to Instagram and shared her joy with the fans.

Posting the video clip marked with 200 million, Shakira wrote, “Shak’s ‘Girl Like Me’ video with @BEP has hit 200m views on You Tube!”

On December 4, Shakira took to Instagram and announced the release of Girl Like Me.



Sharing the music video, the singer had said, “New video, 'Girl Like Me' with the Black Eyed Peas! I had so much fun with this one -- hope you guys love watching as much as we did shooting!”