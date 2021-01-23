Meera reveals she will tie the knot in October

Famous Pakistani film star Meera has revealed the date of her wedding, however, she has not disclosed the person she is getting married to.



The Baaji actress recently appeared on a web show where she got candid and made several revelations.

When asked about her wedding, Meera disclosed that she will be tying the knot in October, however, she did not reveal the name of the groom.

She also revealed that she will be starring in an action film by Nadeem Baig soon.

Meera also did not unveil the name of the film.