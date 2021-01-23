Akshay Kumar announces release date of his film ‘Bachchan Pandey’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has revealed the release date of his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey.
Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a never-before-seen avatar from Bachchan Pandey and announced its release date.
He wrote, “His one look is enough!”
“#BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!”, Akshay Kumar announced.
Action-comedy film Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi.
Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is currently being shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.