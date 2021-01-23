Akshay Kumar announces release date of his film ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has revealed the release date of his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey.



Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a never-before-seen avatar from Bachchan Pandey and announced its release date.

He wrote, “His one look is enough!”

“#BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!”, Akshay Kumar announced.



Action-comedy film Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is currently being shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.