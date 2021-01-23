'Meghan Markle prepared for bombshell royal exit even before wedding to Prince Harry'

Meghan Markle was preparing to leave the royal family even before she said her vows to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left a major dent in the royal family, with their exit sending shockwaves across Buckingham Palace.



However, as claimed by royal correspondent Angela Levin, the Duchess of Sussex was preparing to leave even before she said her vows to Prince Harry.

Levin revealed “I don’t think Meghan will come back. She obviously hated it within the royal family and was preparing to leave even before the wedding. I think she wouldn’t want to come back. She didn’t like the UK [as] it was too small for her," the correspondent added.

According to an insider, the decision to quit came because Meghan felt there was no warmth in monarchy.

“There’s no warmth between the family members and she wants to raise Archie in a household that is filled with laughter and joy and lots of hugs. It’s still weird to her that no one hugs and that everyone is so uptight, especially Kate," the insider shared.