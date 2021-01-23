close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 23, 2021

Kareena Kapoor says she'll 'never let her head down' to anyone

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 23, 2021

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has made it clear that she'll never bow down to anyone as her most recent post on Instagram suggests.

The soon-to-be-mother took to the social media site to share a behind-the-scenes video of herself in a fashion shoot.

The stunner can be seen strutting her stuff and posing for the camera, as she looks jaw-dropping in a black gown and heels.

She exuded enviable confidence and she fittingly expressed that in the caption.

"If I ever let my head down. It'll be to admire my heels," she wrote.

Take a look:



