Kareena Kapoor says she'll 'never let her head down' to anyone

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has made it clear that she'll never bow down to anyone as her most recent post on Instagram suggests.
The soon-to-be-mother took to the social media site to share a behind-the-scenes video of herself in a fashion shoot.
The stunner can be seen strutting her stuff and posing for the camera, as she looks jaw-dropping in a black gown and heels.
She exuded enviable confidence and she fittingly expressed that in the caption.
"If I ever let my head down. It'll be to admire my heels," she wrote.
