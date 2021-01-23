Bernie Sanders to be cast in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds?

Fans have begun asking for Bernie Sanders to be cast in Deadpool 3 after Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds shared a meme of him in a still from a movie.

The 44-year-old star shared a meme of the Vermont senator from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration, which went viral because he was sitting alone with his arms crossed in mittens.

Reynolds isn't the only celebrity to do so as Sarah Jessica Parker too photoshopped the senator in a Sex and the City still.

Speaking on NBC News, Sanders shared his opinion about folks having a good laugh about his photo.

"It makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont," he said.

