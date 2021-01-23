BTS’ Jin spills his secret to shrugging off mean comments online

Global singing sensation BTS’s Jin reveals his secrets to navigating online hate comments without getting offended or impacted.

According to Koreaboo he claimed, “This isn’t necessarily a tip, but I advise you not to take too seriously every comment on the internet.”

Especially since "people can criticize for many reasons” and its impossible to bare everything alone. “Maybe they’re jealous or have different tastes from yours,” the star added.

Berfore concluding he pointed out that its most important is to follow your dreams because “You’ll lose what you want to do if you try to satisfy everyone else.”



