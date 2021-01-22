close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
January 22, 2021

Aiman, Minal Khan touch fans' hearts with post about late father

Fri, Jan 22, 2021

Pakistani actors Minal and Aiman Khan left fans teary-eyed after they remembered their late father in the most heartfelt way.

Taking to Instagram, Aiman shared a candid photo of her and her sister looking at the dimly lit sky.

The caption explained the purpose of them looking upwards, symbolising the heavens where their later father is watching them.

"Watching you watching us," she captioned the post.

Fans were deeply touched by the post as many showered their love and prayers on the duo.

Take a look:



