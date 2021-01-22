Fawad Chaudhry questions where Maryam Nawaz gets the money for 'expensive designer clothes'





Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. — PID/File

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry on Friday questioned where PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz gets the money to buy the "expensive designer clothes she wears every time she steps out of her house".

"We don't like to put people in jail," he said, while addressing a ceremony at the Barani Institute of Information Technology in Rawalpindi.



He added that the "people's money should be returned".

Chaudhry also criticised the Opposition's response on an inquiry committee formed to investigate the Broadsheet LLC saga.

"There is no government minister in the inquiry committee," he stressed.

'Civil-military ties have improved under PTI'



The federal minister also said that the once tumultuous civil-military ties have impeded the country's progress but things are changing under the incumbent government led by the PTI.

Fawad said we are building military tanks but haven't been able to assemble vehicles. He added that as civil-military ties improve under PTI regime, the government is looking to manufacture drones with the help of the armed forces.

The science and technology minister said the foundation of the modern world was not laid by politicians or cleric but by universities. "The basis of development is argument and logic, and learning from the past."

He talked about using industrial bio-technology and agricultural technology, stressing that the country was far behind the world. "We cannot rely on selling radishes and carrots only, the agriculture sector has to be modernised."

"In a country of 220 million people, we are still not manufacturing anything. The point of privatisation is to promote industries. Pakistan will see changes in the next five years."