Salman Khan sends best wishes to Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle as she unveils first look of her new film

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has extended best wishes to diva Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle after she unveiled the first look of her new film.



Isabelle Kaif will star alongside Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.

She turned to Instagram and shared the first look of the film, saying “Namaste - Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! So excited to share with you guys the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed.”

Salman Khan shared the same picture of Isabelle from her film and wrote, “Arre wah pullku n Isa .. u gus r looking amazing together in #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed.”

He also congratulated them and extended best wishes and prayers for the success of the film.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor wrote, “Congrats n all the best . God bless @isakaif @pulkitsamrat.”

Meanwhile, shortly after Isabelle shared the first look from the film, netizens could not stop comparing her with sister Katrina Kaif.

