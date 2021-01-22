Prince Harry, Meghan's exit may lead to Kate, William’s 'spare' kids doing the same

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit from the British royal family may be historic in more ways than one would have imagined.



Experts are now claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have laid down a ‘blueprint’ for future senior royals like Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal expert and writer Katie Nicholl reflected on Harry and Meghan’s decision to quit the family and said that they may have set a precedent for other ‘spares’ in the family, in particular, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest two.

Nicholl said, per Express: "This was Prince Harry relinquishing his title, military appointments, quitting the Royal Family for an independent life.”

"In many ways, Prince Harry was setting a precedent for the next generation of royals. If this works it may well be a blueprint for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and other royal children down the line of succession,” she said.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward too gave her take on how the departure was “groundbreaking.”

"Prince Harry said we want to move to North America but we want to keep all our charities, patronages and everything going here. The Queen's senior advisers said you can't have one foot in the Royal Family and one foot out,” she said.

"That is not going to work, you have to decide. So with some regret, Harry said, okay, we will go then,” added Seward.