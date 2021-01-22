close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 22, 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s iMessage chat revealed: ‘I’m obsessed with our kid’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 22, 2021

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is marking four months since she welcomed her daughter into the world with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

And now, turning to her Instagram, the fashionista, 25, shared a screenshot of her conversation with her baby daddy where she can be seen gushing over their child.

The message seemingly sent to the former One Direction member read: "Hey ... I'm obsessed w our kid."

In another photo posted on her Instagram Stories, the model had shared a selfie and given a shout-out to all new moms.

"To new moms: if u washed your face today, i'm proud of you,” she wrote.

Earlier, the model celebrated her daughter’s four-month birthday by sharing a mirror selfie with her with the baby’s face cropped. 

