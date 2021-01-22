Dave Chappelle tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined with no symptoms

US stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under quarantine.



Dave’s representative confirmed to the TMZ that the 47-year-old comedian is currently quarantined, however, he has not yet experienced any symptoms.

The news of Dave came just two days after he was photographed with Elon Musk after his comedy show in Texas.

The report further says that Dave’s remaining Austin Texas shows have been cancelled and refunds will be offered.