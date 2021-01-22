Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning with her pilates video

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif recently shared a video of herself practicing pilates and fans can’t stop gushing over it, calling her a ‘fitness queen’.



Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif posted the video wherein she can be seen practicing pilates under the guidance of her trainer.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress wrote, “I usually prefer gym, but ive realized u can get a lot of muscle work through Pilates as well.”

“@yasminkarachiwala has been taking me through focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions,” she further said.



The pilates video of Katrina has left her millions of fans swooning. They showered love on her and called her ‘fitness queen’.