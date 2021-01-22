Kareena Kapoor dishes the details on how her fights with Saif Ali Khan roll out

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are no different to the rest of the couples when it comes to arguments.

The Veere Di Wedding star recently came forth to speak about the disagreements and fights she has with husband Saif and who is the first to apologize.

During her chat show, What Women Want, she asked guest Kunal Kemmu who steps forward with an apology first in his marriage with her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan.

Kemmu joked that the word “sorry” does not exist in Soha’s dictionary.

“Woh milta hi nahi hai, kabhi mil gaya toh aisa lagta hai ki mindblowing cheez ho gayi (It is hard to find that word in her dictionary; if she ever apologises, I feel like some mind-blowing thing has happened),” he joked.

Responding to that, Kareena revealed that even in her marriage, her husband extends the olive branch first: “I feel even Saif says sorry. He is the one who always says sorry also. I think men generally... probably, it is them doing the mistakes.”

“So it’s better to say sorry and end it and make peace. Otherwise, you can’t sleep,” she added.