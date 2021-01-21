Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' delays for second time due to 'rehab, surgery'

Drake has revealed some disappointing news to fans that his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy will not be releasing as per schedule.

The Laugh Now, Cry Later hit-maker took to his Instagram stories to share the disappointing news that his album was facing a second delay as he has been busy in between surgery and rehab.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," he wrote.

"I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."

However, he assured fans that new music will be shared some time in 2021.

"I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021," he said.

Take a look:



