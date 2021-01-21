close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 21, 2021

Defamation case: Lahore court summons Meesha Shafi to appear in next hearing

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 21, 2021

LAHORE: Singer Meesha Shafi, along with other witnesses, on Tuesday were summoned by a sessions court, to appear in the defamation case filed by singer Ali Zafar.

Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Ahmed issued the written order in the last hearing, asking Shafi to appear in court.

Furthermore, the court also ordered the completion of cross-examination of actress Iffat Omar.

It is pertinent to mention that Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi on charges of sexual harassment.

Back in April 2018, Shafi turned to her social media and publicly accused Zafar of sexually harassing her on more than one occasion.

In response, he denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against Shafi.

