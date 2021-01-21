close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 21, 2021

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out for first time since becoming parents

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 21, 2021

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out in public for the first time since becoming parents.

The actress and the Indian cricket team captain kept it casual as they were photographed in Bandra, Mumbai.

They couple seemed happy as they flashed a thumbs up to the paparazzi despite have their faces covered with a mask.

They welcomed their baby girl on January 11.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon," Virat wrote on Instagram.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz