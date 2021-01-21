close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 21, 2021

Mehreen Syed looks breathtakingly beautiful in her latest photo

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 21, 2021

Pakistani supermodel  Mehreen Syed amazed fans with her true beauty as she shared her  latest snap on Instagram. 

Mehreen Syed is one of the beautiful Pakistani showbiz stars  who are popular for her beautiful face and attractive personality. 

Te charming star has always kept her style game on point. Her beautiful face and attractive eyes are the main reason for her popularity.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mehrenn shared her stunning picture to mesmerise her fans, looking  gorgeous in  white and blue winter upper. She left her locks loose o give her personality a perfect look. 

Mehreen Syed has won many beauty awards and achieved success at a very young age with her dedication and diligence. 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz