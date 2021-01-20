close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
January 20, 2021

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's PDA-filled snaps wins hearts

Wed, Jan 20, 2021

There is no doubt that Pakistani power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir  are the  ultimate couple goals.

Sarah won hearts when she took to Instagram to share adorable snaps of herself with her hubby.

They can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as they are seen in a loving embrace.

Fans were left swooning over the snaps as they showered the couple with compliments.

Take a look:



