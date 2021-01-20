Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's PDA-filled snaps wins hearts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There is no doubt that Pakistani power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are the ultimate couple goals.
Sarah won hearts when she took to Instagram to share adorable snaps of herself with her hubby.
They can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as they are seen in a loving embrace.
Fans were left swooning over the snaps as they showered the couple with compliments.
Take a look: