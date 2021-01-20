close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
Web Desk
January 20, 2021

Hira Mani hits five million followers on Instagram

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 20, 2021
Hira Mani hits five million followers on Instagram

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has thanked her fans after she hit five million followers on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress turned to Instagram and posted her stunning picture and wrote, “Thank you for liking me and liking my Instagram.”

She went on to say, “And liking my song and liking my face and liking my kids and liking my originality thank u thank u thank u thank u.”

Hira also wrote “5M” followed by heart emoticon.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans shortly after Hira shared it.

Meanwhile, Hira Mani recently took her fans by surprise when she released her song Sawaari as part of Kashmir Beats Season 1.

The song has been viewed by over two million people on YouTube within a week.

