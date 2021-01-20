Ayeza Khan's latest snaps proves she is a style queen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan leaves fans stunned with her jaw-dropping looks on Instagram.
Her latest post was no different as her stunning outfit was the pinnacle of fashion goals.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star was seen sporting a pair of leather pants, a leopard print top and black heels.
The look was complete with a glamourous makeup look as well as some hoop earrings.
Fans were quick to shower the diva with compliments shared loving comments and heart emojis.
Take a look: