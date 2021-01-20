Minal, Aiman Khan share their fashion style with fans

Pakistani actresses and sisters Minal and Aiman Khan leave fans floored with their effortless style.

It turns outs that fans can too mimic their style as Minal announced the drop of a new clothing collection that she curated with her sister.

Taking to Instagram, the Jalan star shared the news with her followers, leaving them excited.

She also shared a photo of herself in a casual yet chic outfit, sitting casually in front of a clothing rack which most likely houses the new collection.

