Salman Khan confirms release of his film Radhe on Eid 2021

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has confirmed the release of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres on Eid 2021.



In a statement on Instagram, Khan said, ““Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners… it’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres.”

He went on to say, “In return I would expect them to take the utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 Inshallah Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God Willing..”

