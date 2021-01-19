Sajal Ali receives sweet birthday wishes from Bollywood star Ishaan Khattar

Pakistani star Sajal Ali, who celebrated her 27th birthday on Sunday, received sweet wishes from Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar.



The Alif actress turned to Instagram and thanked her fans and friends for their warmest and thoughtful greetings on her birthday on Monday.

Sharing her dazzling snaps, Sajal wrote, “Thankyou everyone. Knowing that I have family, friends and fans who appreciate and love me, it’s the best feeling. Thankyou for sending your warmest and thoughtful greetings on my birthday.”

She further said, “You all are amazing and I love you”.



Commenting on Sajal’s post, Bollywood star Ishaan dropped sweet wishes. He wrote, “Happy birthday!!!”.

Responding to Ishaan’s comment, the MOM actress graciously wrote, “@ishaankhatter thank you janab.”



